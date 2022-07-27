OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the City of Oklahoma City are asking community members to provide feedback on how to best reduce the impact of natural disasters.

Residents can help officials identify the five actions that would best reduce the impact of natural disasters on their homes and businesses by completing a brief survey.

Community members participated in a survey in January, ranking the top three natural disasters that impacted their daily activities and damaged their property. They can now rank suggested actions to reduce adverse effects caused by natural disasters, according to city officials.

The survey is on the city’s website and is available in English, American Sign Language, Spanish and Vietnamese until Aug. 3.

“We want to know what would help you and your community the most,” said Emergency Manager Captain Audrea George. “By answering this one question, residents can directly impact the City’s Hazard Mitigation Plan.”

The Office of Emergency Management updates the Hazard Mitigation Plan every five years, which allows City officials to apply for federal hazard mitigation grants.

OKC officials have obtained over $6 million in hazard mitigation funding, which benefits residents through safe room rebate programs, funding emergency generators at the Draper Water Treatment Plant and converting repetitive flood loss properties into green spaces, according to city officials.