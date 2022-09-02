OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Planning Department will host two open houses this month to get resident feedback on how residential and commercial development should look in the city.

The open houses will be 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 10 at Mustang Public Library, 1201 N. Mustang Road, and noon to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Downtown Library, 300 Park Ave.

“The comments we receive from residents will shape new residential, commercial and industrial zones for the City,” said Project Manager Marilyn Lamensdorf Allen. “It’s important we get everyone’s opinion as we move forward.”

Residents who cannot attend an open house can take a survey about their neighborhood on this webpage.

More open houses will be held in October on the following dates and locations:

Oct. 1 10 a.m. – noon Capitol Hill Library, 327 SW 27th St.

Oct. 1 1 – 5 p.m. Conversation continues at Fiestas de las Americas

Oct. 22 10 a.m. – noon Southern Oaks Library, 6900 S Walker Ave.

The City Council adopted planokc in 2015. City ordinances recommend updating the code to make land development more efficient and flexible, from very urban to very rural areas.

“A Development Codes Diagnosis completed in 2017 outlined problems like document format, ease-of-use and regulations that don’t match planokc’s goals,” city officials said.

Visit okc.gov/codeupdate for more information about the development code update.