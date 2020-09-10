Oklahoma City officials: Trick-or-treating still on

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – 2020 is definitely a year to be remembered.

For most children, they have had a break in their normal routine. Between wearing masks in public, social distancing from friends, and going to school virtually, it has been a tough year for children across the country.

Now, city leaders in Los Angeles say they are discouraging families from participating in Halloween activities, like trick-or-treating.

However, officials with the City of Oklahoma City tell KFOR that Halloween plans are still on across the metro.

Like usual, it will be up to each homeowner whether they participate in trick-or-treating.

Officials say safety measures are always encouraged.

