OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City invites the community to the grand opening of the Willa D. Johnson Recreation Center.

According to the City of OKC, the grand opening is planned for Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 909 Fredrick Douglass Ave.

The City says the new $17.5 million recreation center is named after former Ward 7 Councilwoman Willa D. Johnson and is the first multicultural recreation center built by the City of Oklahoma City in more than 40 years.

Willa D. Johnson Recreation Center. Image courtesy City of OKC.

Officials say the grand opening celebration will have a live DJ, community vendors, live demonstrations, events, center tours and free food while supplies last.

“This is a momentous occasion for northeast Oklahoma City,” said Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice. “Having known former Councilwoman Johnson, I know she was proud to know how this center will benefit and improve the lives of all Oklahoma City residents, especially our young people within northeast Oklahoma City. I encourage everyone to come tour the new Willa D. Johnson Recreation Center, sign up for programs and become a monthly member as we continue to improve health, wellness and recreation within northeast Oklahoma City.”

The City of OKC says the new multigenerational recreation center is more than 30,000 square feet and offers recreational facilities along with programming. There is a fitness area, lounge, two multipurpose rooms, gym and teaching kitchen.

There is also a 3,800-square-foot pool with three lap lanes in an indoor swimming complex. The complex also features a current channel, a multipurpose area and a zero-depth beach entry with a water playground.

“We’ve been anticipating this day for a long time,” said Melinda McMillan-Miller, Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation director. “This state-of-the-art facility is the first of its kind in over forty years, and we are so thankful to the residents for their confidence in the Parks and Recreation Department to construct and operate this facility for generations to come.”

There is also a mixed media mural titled “Freedom to Dream” on display at the center. The mural shows Councilwoman Johnson surrounded by kids as she encourages them to follow their dreams and was created by Ebony Iman Dallas, Quiquia Calhoun, Jarica Walsh and Douglass High School students. Douglass High School was Councilwoman Johnson’s alma mater.

The City says Councilwoman Johnson was the first black woman to serve on Oklahoma City Council. She represented Ward 7 for 14 years, served as a County Commissioner for 11 years and passed away in 2022 at 83 years old.

Officials say the facility will officially open to the public on July 17. The building’s hours will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Adult memberships will cost between $15-$25 a month and youth memberships will cost between $10-$15 a month.

According to the City of OKC, the center was funded by the Better Streets, Safer City Bond Issue approved by voters in 2017. The 10-year, $967 million bond package funds parks, streets, police and fire facilities as well as other basic needs.