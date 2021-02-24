Oklahoma City-owned lakes, ponds & canal surfaces reopened

Lake Hefner

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City is reopening city-owned lake, canal and pond surfaces that were closed during last week’s winter storm.

City-owned lakes, canals and ponds are open again for fishing, boating and other lake activities where permitted, unless otherwise posted, according to a city-issued news release.

Officials closed city-owned bodies of water to prevent people and their pets from falling through the ice. Record-low temperatures brought on by the winter storm froze local bodies of water.

