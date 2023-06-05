OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Parks is inviting golfers of all ages to its first multigenerational golf tournament.

According to OKC Parks, the “Family Tree” golf tournament is planned for Saturday, June 17 at Lake Hefner Golf Club, 4491 Lake Hefner Drive. Families are encouraged to come and celebrate for Father’s Day weekend.

“Our ‘Family Tree’ golf tournament is Oklahoma City Park’s first multigenerational tournament, and it’s a great way to kick off summer,” said Oklahoma City Parks Golf Trust Specialist Sean Simpson.

The Department says the whole family is invited to compete in the tournament for trophies and prizes. Registration for the tournament is open until June 7 for teams of three or four players. Teams of three cost $150 and teams of four cost $200.

“Our goal is to make this a family tradition and foster quality time in a competitive environment. We want families to get out on the course and have a great time together.”

For more information or to register, visit okc.gov/parks.