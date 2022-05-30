OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — In these times of violence, tragedy and uncertainty – a group of Oklahomans is continuing to come together to find peace in unity.

The recent violence across the country and our state has everyone on edge.

“We had one of our deacons yesterday ask one of the other deacons, are you certain that that door is locked?” said Pastor Derrick Scobey at Ebenezer Baptist Church. “I mean, this is a real concern for, I believe, all of us.”

Scobey and his congregation – like the rest of the nation – have been rocked by recent events.

“If we don’t think something is going to happen in the near future, we’re wrong,” Scobey said. “Whatever that something is, it will be better if we would have been really kind of around the table, are eating together are walking together, praying together, serving together prior to that.”

In these uncertain times, he and other local leaders are searching for peace in unity – hosting “Peace Walks” throughout Oklahoma City.

“Each walk is celebrating the beauty of Oklahoma’s diversity,” said Dr. John-Mark Hart with Christ Community Church at Rancho Village. “So we’re celebrating our ethnic diversity and trying to come together to listen to one another and to work together to build a new tomorrow for Oklahoma.”

The first of seven peace walks honoring the city’s Hispanic and Latino communities.

Sunday, June 5, they will celebrate the black community and highlight the ongoing challenges they still face in our state.

Future events will center around groups like law enforcement – bringing folks from all walks of life together.

“We’ve had people come together for events like this who are coming from different sides of the political spectrum, different ethnic backgrounds. And when they start, they think we’re all going to disagree with one another,” Hart said. “But then once they hear each other’s stories, eat together, fellowship together, they learn to trust each other.”

Pastor Scobey says he knows this won’t end or solve the problems our country is experiencing but says it is a place to start.

“We’re just trying to chip away at it,” Scobey said. “We can’t solve the woes of the world and we can’t even solve all the woes of Oklahoma City. But we want to do the best that we can where we can while we can, because we believe that our God, he expects that of us to be peacemakers.”

The walk will begin at Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School Sunday at 4 p.m. and end at Ebenezer Baptist Church at 6.

Those who attend will also hear from leaders of the civil rights movement as well as about the exciting things happening on the city’s northeast side.

For more information, click here.