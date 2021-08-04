Oklahoma City patrol car hit by gunfire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Officials say an Oklahoma City police cruiser was hit by gunfire overnight.

Around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer was getting on eastbound I-240 as two vehicles were shooting at each other.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department tell KFOR that the patrol car was hit by two bullets.

Authorities say the officer tried to pull the vehicles over, but both took off. One of the vehicles involved eventually stopped after a short pursuit.

Fortunately, the officer was not injured in the shooting.