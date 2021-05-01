Oklahoma City PD: Officer shoots suspect after suspect crashes vehicle into him and opens fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Police Department officer shot a suspect overnight after the suspect crashed a vehicle into the officer’s squad car and then opened fire, a police official said.

The suspect, whose name was not released, is being treated for injuries at a hospital. The officer, who was also not named, was not injured.

Capt. Daniel Stewart with the Police Department said an officer was driving south on Martin Luther King Boulevard at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, on his way to assist other officers with a situation, when a vehicle sideswiped him.

“The officer kinda slowed down almost to a stop over here about the 5200 block when the other driver really just increased his speed, impacting the officer,” Stewart said.

The crash disabled both vehicles.

The suspect then exited his vehicle and started firing at the officer, Stewart said.

“The officer was not able to exit his vehicle but was able to return fire from the vehicle. He struck the suspect,” Stewart said.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a hospital.

“Not really sure on the severity of the injuries, but he is currently being treated,” Stewart said. “The officer was uninjured [but] obviously a bit shaken up. Luckily for us, though, we sent him home tonight.”

Stewart said it is too early to know the suspect’s motive.

The armed attack is under investigation, according to Stewart.