Oklahoma City pedestrian dies in 3-vehicle crash that also leaves Santa Fe woman in critical condition

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A pedestrian from Oklahoma City died and a Santa Fe, N.M. woman was critically injured in a three-vehicle crash in Comanche County on Wednesday.

Bernardo Martinez, 41, of Oklahoma City died at the scene of the crash on Interstate 44 on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike, one mile east of Fletcher, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Karen M. Cole, 40, of Santa Fe is in critical condition at Comanche County Memorial Hospital with leg, arm and internal torso injuries, according to the news release.

Martinez was on the westbound shoulder of the interstate, standing next to a 1999 Ford F350 that was being loaded onto 2009 Peterbilt wrecker.

Cole was driving a 2014 Toyota Prius west on Interstate 44 when at approximately 12:03 a.m. she went off the right side of the road and struck Martinez – causing him to be thrown into a ditch – and the Ford F350, according to the news release.

Cole’s vehicle then partially drove onto the wrecker’s rollback bed and struck the headache rack, the news release states.

The Prius then went back onto the road, went off the left side of the road and struck a concrete barrier before going across the road again and once again going off the right side of the road, according to the news release.

What caused Cole to go off the side of the road and hit Martinez and the two vehicles is under investigation.

Latest Stories