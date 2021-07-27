Oklahoma City pharmacy donates face masks to Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As COVID-19 cases continue to ramp up around the state, masks are once again being required inside the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

At the jail, 48 inmates are currently positive for COVID-19, as well as 15 detention staffers.

Pharmacorr, a major pharmacy in Oklahoma, is stepping up to make sure all inmates inside the jail have access to masks.

“Corrections is what we do. It’s part of what we do, and we want to help,” said Adam Curling, Senior Director of Pharmacy Operations.

Oklahoma County Detention Center

Curling says caring for patients inside jails and prisons around the country is vital to Pharmacorr’s mission.

“It’s a part of pharmacy that’s not really thought of, and we want to provide the best care at the best price,” he said.

Curling says the jail needs help, requesting 5,000 masks. Pharmacorr will donate 10,000.

“In the jail population, you’re starting to see COVID positives increase, and that’s how this works. You start to see it in the prisons and jails and then part of the community,” said Curling.

And Curling says the jail isn’t the first place his company has donated PPE.

“We’ve donated to Mid Del Schools, Choctaw schools, Shine, a local non-profit here,” he said.

The donation will be made Wednesday morning at the Oklahoma County Jail.