Oklahoma City Philharmonic cancels remainder of season due to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although many businesses across the state have decided to reopen to the public, a popular musical group has decided that it is canceling the remainder of its season.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Philharmonic announced that it was canceling the remaining concerts for the 2019-2020 season in order to protect audiences, musicians, staff, and the community from the spread of COVID-19.

“As you can imagine, this decision was not easy, but absolutely necessary. The safety and well-being of our patrons, musicians, artists, volunteers, and staff is our top priority and we simply can’t provide a safe environment for you to enjoy live music at this time. However, we look forward to being back on our stage and in the community to share the joy and inspiration of orchestral music with all of you again soon,” said OKCPHIL Executive Director Agnieszka Rakhmatullaev.

Organizers say they have been paying close attention to the social distancing protocols put in place by the CDC, the Civic Center, and the city, which discourage large gatherings of 10 people or more.

As a result, the following shows are canceled:

Chickasaw Nation Pops Series: Frank and Ella, June 2-June 3

Inasmuch Foundation Classics Series: Gritty, Sweat and Hypnotic featuring Stravinsky: Rite of Spring, May 30

E.L and Thelma Gaylord Family Discovery Series: ‘Peter and the Wolf,’ May 31.

Officials say ticket holders should have been emailed about the cancellation.

For tickets purchased online or through the Civic Center, call (405) 594-8300. Ticket holders should respond before the June 30 deadline.

“Many are asking how they can help keep the music alive in our community during these uncertain times and in the future. Please kindly consider donating your ticket(s). Since ticket revenue accounts for 43% of our budget, you will allow us to keep the funds essential to finish this year –while getting a tax donation letter in return. If that’s not possible, please request a gift voucher, which can be used for a future concert. And as always, you can support your OKCPHIL through a charitable donation. Your support today is more important than ever. Please consider the role that music plays in your life and consider a gift of any amount that will help us during this unprecedented time,” Rakhmatullaev said.