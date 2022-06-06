OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for fun things to do this summer, the Oklahoma City Philharmonic is hosting a free family-friendly event.

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic is hosting “Sunday in the Park with Phil’ on Sunday, June 12 at 8:30 p.m. at Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City.

“This is your chance to see us perform the classics under the stars,” said Agnieszka Rakhmatullaev, OKCPHIL Executive Director. “The past couple of years have been incredibly difficult, trying to navigate our way through the uncharted waters of a pandemic and still bring you joy and inspiration through high-caliber orchestral music. This free concert is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for your continued support!”

Maestro Alexander Mickelthwate says the Oklahoma City Philharmonic will perform pieces by Beethoven, Strauss, and Dvorak.

“We hope you will join us Sunday evening,” Rakhmatullaev added. “It promises to be a beautiful evening of music and we can’t wait to see you there.”

The event is free and open to the public.