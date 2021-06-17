Oklahoma City Philharmonic hosts free outdoor concert

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In a step to get back to normal, the Oklahoma City Philharmonic provided an outdoor concert for the public this past weekend.

The concert featured country and folk music performers, including Oklahoma natives Kylie Morgan and Kyle Dillingham.

Organizers say it was a big step in the right direction for the arts community.

“COVID has made us slow down this year and all musical artists had to stay home, just like all of us. We were all, until we understood what COVID meant, we took a long hiatus. It gave us the opportunity to have a lot of innovation, even in the pain, and this concert is an example of that,” said Susan Webb, with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic.

