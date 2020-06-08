Oklahoma City Philharmonic postpones annual “Red, White and Boom” concert due to COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Philharmonic has announced the postponement of its annual signature Independence Day celebration.

Officials with Oklahoma City Philharmonic say the postponement of the “Red, White and Boom” concert was “out of an abundance of caution, and with the health, wellbeing and safety of our audience members, musicians, and staff in mind.”

The annual celebration attracts up to 30,000 people each year.

“Unfortunately, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to make this difficult, but necessary, decision,” said Oklahoma City Philharmonic Executive Director Agnieszka Rakhmatullaey. “Bringing together large crowds both on and off the stage, to experience and share the power of music, presents very difficult challenges in this environment.”

The Phil will continue to explore the possibility of presenting another free community outdoor concert later this summer.