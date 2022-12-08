YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Philharmonic will bring the ‘Sounds of the Season’ back to the Yukon area next week.

The holiday concert is set for Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the Yukon Fine Arts Auditorium, located at 850 Yukon Ave.

General admission tickets are $5 and on sale now at the Yukon Community Center, Jackie Cooper Gym, the Dale Robertson Center, and all YNB locations. Tickets can also be purchased online.

Organizers say this year’s concert features a special holiday program that the Oklahoma City Philharmonic has prepared just for Yukon.