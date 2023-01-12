OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City restaurant that has welcomed guests for a little over a year-and-a-half is closing its doors.

On Thursday, Venn Pizza announced that it is closing permanently.

“It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that Chris and I have decided to close Venn Pizza permanently. With continued rising food costs and expenses, it has made it extremely difficult for us to keep operating,” the restaurant said on Facebook.

Organizers say the last full day of service will be Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

“We would like to thank everyone that has made Venn a place where people can enjoy great food and friends. We have had the most incredible staff, and we could not have done it without them. We appreciate all of you that have believed in us and have helped us make our dream a reality for the last 18 months,” the post read.

Venn Pizza is located at 915 W. Britton Rd. in Oklahoma City.