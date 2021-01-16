Oklahoma City Police arrest male suspect accused of murdering metro man; police previously said victim’s ex-wife killed him

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating the shooting death of an Oklahoma City man that occurred late Friday night near Southwest 29th and Independence.

Police initially said that a woman shot her ex-husband after he allegedly attacked her late Friday night. The man died at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

Now, however, police are saying a second man who was at the scene, 33-year-old Michael Vetter, pulled the trigger, killing 57-year-old Michael Williams. Vetter has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Many neighbors weren’t sure what was going on when they saw first responders on their street.

“When you see an ambulance you know nothing good’s coming out of this. I thought maybe this was a shooting or stabbing, but we never heard anything,” neighbor Johnny Gwinn said. “We kept watching for about 45 minutes, and it stayed pretty much the same hectic scene. Just police going on over the place. I don’t know who they were looking for or what, but there were a lot of them. There was a presence here.”

As police continue to investigate the case, Gwinn adds he’s surprised something like this happened in his neighborhood.

“We don’t have any problems over here. Actually, it’s a quiet neighborhood. People around here, they tend to stay to themselves and mind their own business,” he said.