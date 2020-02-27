Oklahoma City Police arrest man allegedly threatening to blow up local nursing home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Residents at a southwest Oklahoma City nursing home can now sleep peacefully after a terrifying situation involving a former employee. Police say a man was sending threatening text messages to staff members.

“And these were very serious threats where he’s talking about killing people, naming people and blowing things up,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police

Thirty-five-year-old Gabriel Muchemi is now sitting in the Oklahoma County Jail after police say he sent threatening text messages to his former coworkers at Brookwood nursing home.

“He was upset over being fired and he had sent out numerous threatening texts to at least two of his fellow employees there. He no longer worked there, again,” Knight said.

According to the police report, Muchemi was “terminated recently for assaulting another staff member.”

That’s when things got worse.

He allegedly started sending texts saying things like “I’m a racist misogynist,” and “going to blow Brookwood up.”

One of the employees also reported Muchemi “mentioned bringing a rifle up to Brookwood.” That employee saying it caused her so much fear, she was unable to work.

“She did not feel safe going to her place of employment because that is where this person worked and she knew that he knew where she was,” Knight said.

Brookwood sent News 4 this statement on Wednesday saying,

“We take the responsibility to protect our residents and employees very seriously. When informed of the conduct and the potential threats made by a former employee, we contacted the police and have cooperated fully with their investigation throughout this matter. Our goal will continue to be to take the actions required to ensure the safety of this facility and those within it.”

Police say freedom of speech doesn’t protect those who make threats.

“There are things that you can and can’t say,” Knight said. “You obviously cannot send text threats like that to people and that’s what got police involved in the first place.”

Muchemi was arrested on Sunday and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. He’s facing potential charges of harassment, telephoning a bomb threat and threatening to perform an act of violence.