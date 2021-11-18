Oklahoma City Police arrest one in Wednesday evening stabbing

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police say a man is in custody following a fatal stabbing on the city’s northwest side Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the 4200 block of NW 20th St. around 6 p.m. Wednesday for unknown trouble.

Shortly after officers arrived, Deaconess Hospital informed authorities that a stabbing victim, identified as 20-year-old Johnnie Garrison, had just been dropped off at their emergency room.

Investigators say Garrison and 45-year-old Walter Landon had in an altercation when Landon stabbed Garrison.

Walter Landon mugshot
Walter Landon

Garrison was transported to Deaconess Hospital by private vehicle and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Landon was taken into custody and ultimately booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a complaint of murder in the first degree.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter