Oklahoma City police arrest second man suspected of murdering 15-year-old in June

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have arrested the second man suspected of murdering a teenager in June.

Latrell Nelson, 26, was arrested after U.S. Marshals and the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Apprehension Team located him Wednesday afternoon, police officials announced on social media.

Nelson is suspected of killing 15-year-old Xzavion Delton in an area near Raindance Apartments at Northwest 122nd and Pennsylvania.

Leon Granger

Delton was found dead in a ravine on June 10.

Nelson is the second suspect arrested in connection with Delton’s death. Leon Granger was arrested on June 10 on suspicion of first-degree murder. An arrest warrant was issued for Nelson.

On the night of June 10, “numerous juveniles had been in the Raindance Apartment complex” and “were breaking into vehicles in the parking lots,” according to court documents.

Granger and Nelson came out of an apartment and “yelled at them for breaking into their truck and then fired numerous gunshots at them,” court documents state.

Xzavion Delton

One of the juveniles dropped an imitation firearm while running away, according to documents.

They called Delton, a friend of theirs, and asked him to pick them up.

When Delton got there, he began searching for the gun. That’s when the two suspects allegedly shot him.

Delton ran from the apartments after he was struck by bullets. He collapsed and died in the ravine.

The 15 year old was a student at Putnam City High School.

Late this afternoon, U.S. Marshals and members of our VCAT (Violent Crimes Apprehension Team) located and arrested 26-year-old Latrell Nelson. Nelson was wanted in connection with a June homicide that left 15-year-old Xzavion Delton dead (near apartments at NW 122/Penn). pic.twitter.com/Qv3a7TNHAR — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) October 22, 2020

LATEST HEADLINES: