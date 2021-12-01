Oklahoma City police arrest suspect who was allegedly in Bricktown gun battle that resulted in shooting of security guard

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officials say they arrested one of two men who were part of a shootout in Bricktown that resulted in a security guard getting shot.

Leontaz Bethany

The U.S. Marshals Service and Oklahoma City officers apprehended 21-year-old Leontaz Bethany on a warrant for suspicion of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to Oklahoma City police.

He was arrested at an apartment in the area of Northwest 122nd and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Bricktown shooting occurred on Nov. 7. Two suspects fired several rounds at each other, and a bullet struck a security guard in the chest.

Officials said the gun battle erupted after a fight broke out near Brickopolis.

“Fortunately, the victim survived the shooting,” police said on social media.

Leontaz Bethany

Surveillance video captured part of the shooting. Bethany allegedly hid the handgun he used in the shooting as he calmly walked away from the scene, according to police.

The other shooter is still on the loose. Police ask community members who have information on the second shooter’s identity to contact Crime Stoppers at www.okccrimetips.com or by dialing (405) 235-7300.