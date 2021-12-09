Oklahoma City police arrest suspect in fatal car wash shooting after brief standoff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has taken one man in custody for a fatal car wash shooting after a brief standoff Wednesday.

According to the report, 31-year-old Dejuan Callahan was taken into custody yesterday afternoon after a brief standoff at a home in northeast Oklahoma City.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a complaint of murder in the first degree.

Callahan was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a car wash near Northwest 16th and Meridian on May 31, 2021.

Officials say Callahan was recorded on a surveillance camera allegedly stealing a truck bed cover from the victim, 55-year-old Vincent Wright.

Wright confronted him, but Callahan pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Below is a video of the shooting, but the victim has been blurred out of respect for him and his family.

“Mr. Callahan fled the scene and Mr. Wright was transported to an area hospital with what was initially believed to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” said OKCPD.

Wright was shot in the knee. He died June 22, 2021.