Oklahoma City police arrest suspect wanted for allegedly shooting woman in Penn Square Mall parking garage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The woman suspected of shooting another woman in a Penn Square Mall parking garage has been arrested.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials announced Wednesday that 19-year-old Shyanne Tucker was taken into custody.

Tucker is suspected of shooting a woman in the chest on April 10, critically injuring her.

Shyanne Tucker

Officers were called to the scene at approximately 8:47 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting on the parking garage’s top floor.

Officials told KFOR that night that two women were in an altercation when one of them walked to their vehicle and pulled out a rifle. Officers say she then shot the other woman once in the chest before fleeing the scene.

The woman who was shot was identified as Kevion Robinson.

Tucker and her group of friends allegedly fled in a gold SUV, with the windows down, lights flashing and on a flat tire.

Detectives identified the suspect and began working on obtaining an arrest warrant soon after the shooting.

Robinson was eventually released from the hospital.