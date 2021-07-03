Oklahoma City police ask for community’s help ID’ing people of interest in bar shooting that left 1 person in critical condition

Another surveillance photo from the scene.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are calling upon community members to help identify people of interest in a bar shooting that left one person critically injured.

A verbal altercation broke out between two groups of people at a bar in Oklahoma City’s midtown area near Northwest 10th and Hudson on June 27.

The altercation turned physical and at least one person pulled out a gun.

Shots were fired and three people were injured, including one who was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses said they heard six shots.

Oklahoma City police released surveillance video and images of the three men who are people of interest, as well as an image of a vehicle of interest. Those images are featured in the below gallery:

A surveillance image from the night of the shooting.

Another surveillance photo from the scene.

Surveillance photo of people of interest from the night of the shooting.

People of interest.

The vehicle of interest in the shooting.

Oklahoma City police ask that anyone who recognizes the people of interest or vehicle of interest to contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.