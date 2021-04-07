Oklahoma City police ask for public help ID’ing woman allegedly involved in hit & run of pedestrian at Walmart

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

A hit-and-run suspect sought by Oklahoma City police.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officials are calling upon the public to provide tips that will help identify a woman who is believed to have been involved in a hit and run in a Walmart parking lot that resulted in a pedestrian being injured.

The incident occurred at the Walmart at Interstate 240 and Santa Fe on Tuesday evening.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle, police officials said on the department’s official Facebook page.

The woman, who is pictured above, is believed to have been behind the wheel of the vehicle, which is believed to be a late model silver, four-door Dodge Avenger with tinted windows and no tag.

She is described as a Hispanic female who had two juvenile, female passengers.

“Info can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers and a cash reward is possible! 405-235-7300 or www.okccrimetips.com,” police officials said.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report