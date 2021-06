OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police need the public’s help identifying a group of suspects who burglarized a cellphone repair business.

One of the burglary suspects.

Four suspects broke into the business at Northwest Expressway and Rockwell and left with $6,000 worth of cellphones and parts.

The suspects were driving a silver or white Nissan Altima.

Another of the burglary suspects.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the burglary is asked to call (405) 235-7300.