OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Little is known about a 2015 murder in Northeast Oklahoma City other than it happened overnight and it left Ray Adams for dead. OKC police remain committed to solving the cold case that’s going on seven years.

The shooting happened Saturday, Sept. 26 just after 1 a.m. near the 2500 block of NE 12th Street.

“Our officers were called to a house,” said MSgt. Jennifer Wardlow. “It was over around Northeast 13th and Grand. It was actually a shots fired call. When officers got there we found a man identified as Ray Adams had been shot where unfortunately he passed away.”

Ray Adams

His mother, Tina Adams, believes “somebody had to see something.”

“He was just my son,” Tina said reminiscing. “He was a jokester, real witty, liked by everybody. He didn’t meet a stranger. Everybody knew him. Shot seven times. Three times in the head. Brutal murder.”

Investigators say they’ve worked every possible lead but have not received enough information to lead to an arrest in the case.

“I know that the truth is on the streets,” Tina Adams reiterated. “The truth is out there. Someone’s seen something. Someone knows something because people knew him.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for tips that lead to finding Ray Adams’ killer.

Please contact Crime Stoppers, (405) 235-7300 or www.okccrimetips.com, if you have any information on the murder of Ray Adams. You can remain anonymous.