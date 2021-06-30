Oklahoma City police asking for public’s help in shooting investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a shooting in Oklahoma City.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Police Department released photos of three men they would like to speak with in regards to an investigation.

Officials say they are looking into a shooting near N.W. 10th and Hudson that occurred in the early morning hours of June 27.

Authorities say three men might have crucial information that could lead to a break in the case.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.