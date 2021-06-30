Oklahoma City police asking for public’s help in shooting investigation

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a shooting in Oklahoma City.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Police Department released photos of three men they would like to speak with in regards to an investigation.

Officials say they are looking into a shooting near N.W. 10th and Hudson that occurred in the early morning hours of June 27.

Authorities say three men might have crucial information that could lead to a break in the case.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report