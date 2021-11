OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

Earlier this month, police were called to a shooting near S.E. 44th and Sunnylane.

On Monday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released photos of two people they would like to speak with in connection with that shooting.

If you have any information on the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.