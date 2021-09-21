Oklahoma City police involved in standoff situation, suspect believed to have a weapon

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police were called to a standoff situation at an apartment complex involving a suspect who was believed to have a weapon.

The standoff happened in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive and was still active as of late Tuesday night.

A suspect barricaded himself inside a building. SWAT Team members were called to the scene.

An Oklahoma City Police Department spokesperson told KFOR the suspect had some kind of weapon and that at one point he threatened to shoot an officer. The spokesperson did not specify what kind of weapon the suspect has.

This is a developing situation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter