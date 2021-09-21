Oklahoma City police involved in standoff situation, suspect believed to have a weapon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police were called to a standoff situation at an apartment complex involving a suspect who was believed to have a weapon.

The standoff happened in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive and was still active as of late Tuesday night.

A suspect barricaded himself inside a building. SWAT Team members were called to the scene.

An Oklahoma City Police Department spokesperson told KFOR the suspect had some kind of weapon and that at one point he threatened to shoot an officer. The spokesperson did not specify what kind of weapon the suspect has.

This is a developing situation.