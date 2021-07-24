Oklahoma City police at the scene of 2 standoffs; each with an armed man not letting others leave

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officers and TAC Team members are at two separate homes where standoffs involving armed men are occurring.

The standoffs are happening at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of North Hartford and a residence in the 5800 block of Northwest 29th Street, according to Sgt. Rob Robertson.

The North Hartford standoff began at around 3 a.m. and the NW 29th at around 5:30 a.m.

“To my knowledge, we’re still waiting them out,” Robertson said.

The suspect in each situation is an armed adult male.

The North Hartford standoff scene.

Both suspects are not allowing the people with them to leave the home they are in, Robertson said.

“Our TAC Team is at both locations,” Robertson said. “We have a large TAC Team.”

Police officials are attempting to communicate with the suspect at each scene to persuade them to surrender peacefully.

“Negotiation is always a tactic we use in this,” Robertson said. “We are attempting to communicate with them.”

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided when it becomes available.