Oklahoma City police at the scene of 2 standoffs; each with an armed man not letting others leave

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officers and TAC Team members are at two separate homes where standoffs involving armed men are occurring.

The standoffs are happening at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of North Hartford and a residence in the 5800 block of Northwest 29th Street, according to Sgt. Rob Robertson.

The North Hartford standoff began at around 3 a.m. and the NW 29th at around 5:30 a.m.

“To my knowledge, we’re still waiting them out,” Robertson said.

The suspect in each situation is an armed adult male.

Photo goes with story
The North Hartford standoff scene.

Both suspects are not allowing the people with them to leave the home they are in, Robertson said.

“Our TAC Team is at both locations,” Robertson said. “We have a large TAC Team.”

Police officials are attempting to communicate with the suspect at each scene to persuade them to surrender peacefully.

“Negotiation is always a tactic we use in this,” Robertson said. “We are attempting to communicate with them.”

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report