Oklahoma City police officer, suspect both shot during incident that led to standoff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Police Department officer and a suspect were both shot while exchanging fire Saturday afternoon.
The shooting occurred near Northeast 39th and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The officer was called to the scene regarding a domestic issue. He approached the door of the home and was shot in his chest and hand. The officer returned fire, according to a Police Department official.
The suspect barricaded himself inside the home, but eventually came out.
Both the officer and the suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials have not released further details.
