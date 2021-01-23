Oklahoma City police officer, suspect both shot during incident that led to standoff

Oklahoma City police at the scene of a shooting in which both an officer and a suspect were shot.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Police Department officer and a suspect were both shot while exchanging fire Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred near Northeast 39th and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The officer was called to the scene regarding a domestic issue. He approached the door of the home and was shot in his chest and hand. The officer returned fire, according to a Police Department official.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home, but eventually came out.

Both the officer and the suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials have not released further details.

