Oklahoma City police: Band of thieves responsible for 40 storage unit thefts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators in Oklahoma City are working to find suspects accused of being behind dozens of storage unit burglaries.

On Monday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released several photos of people they would like to speak with about recently burglaries.

In all, authorities believe the group is responsible for over 40 storage unit burglaries in Oklahoma City.

Investigators say that while most of the thefts occurred in northwest Oklahoma City, the most recent burglary was in the 800 block of E. Reno.

The alleged suspects were spotted driving a pickup truck with one door that is a different color than the rest.

If you have any information on the crimes, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

