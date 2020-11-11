Oklahoma City police believe Amber Alert suspect responsible for two separate murders in metro area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police say the man who abducted a one-year-old girl in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, prompting an Amber Alert, killed two people in two separate locations on Tuesday and is on the loose.

Brandon Milburn, 37, is believed to have killed a woman at the South Bryant Avenue residence from which he allegedly abducted 14-month-old Zyla Milburn, and also fatally shot a man who was found dead inside a pickup in the 2400 block of Southwest 95th Street.

Authorities searched for Milburn this evening outside Norman city limits near Southeast 159th and Anderson at around 3:30 p.m. after the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call about a man matching Milburn’s description breaking into a home and pointing an AK-47 at the homeowner and then taking off into the woods.

Milburn came onto law enforcement radar at around noon Tuesday when Oklahoma City police were called to a residence near South Bryant Avenue and Southeast 59th Street.

Police found a yet-to-be-identified woman dead with obvious signs of homicide inside the home.

Investigators soon learned that Zyla Milburn was missing from the home. They believed that she was with Brandon Milburn. An Amber Alert was issued, notifying Oklahomans and surrounding law enforcement agencies that Zyla Milburn was abducted and that Brandon Milburn was believed to be her abductor.

Brandon Milburn

Zyla Milburn was found safe in Love County. Love County Sheriff Marty Grisham told KFOR the child was dropped off at the county detention center by a woman they believe to be Brandon Milburn’s aunt.

While police searched for Zyla Milburn, another homicide investigation began in the 2400 block of Southwest 95th Street, where a man was found shot dead in a white pickup.

Police said the suspect, a slender black male wearing a white T-shirt and a backpack, left the Southwest 95th Street residence in a pickup after shooting the man. They said he drove to 104th and May, where he abandoned the pickup and carjacked another vehicle from someone at that location. He then allegedly abandoned that vehicle at 119th and May and left the scene on foot.

Investigators now believe that Brandon Milburn was the man responsible for both the woman’s death at the South Bryant Avenue residence, as well the man found dead in the pickup at Southwest 95th Street.

Authorities searched for Brandon Milburn for five hours on Tuesday evening. The search has been suspended for the night, but will pick back up on Wednesday morning.

Brandon Milburn is believed to be wearing a white shirt and blue pajama pants. If you have information about his whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

