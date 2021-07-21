Oklahoma City police call upon public to protect and serve others by donating blood

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The men and women of the Oklahoma City Police Department want you to get out and do your part to protect the community by donating blood.

The 4th Annual OKC Boots & Badges Blood Drive will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24.

The Police Department and Oklahoma Blood Institute are hosting the blood drive at Riversport OKC, 800 Riversport Drive.

All blood donors will receive the following:

  • Free food provided by the Oklahoma Pork Council
  • Boots & Badges T-shirt
  • Choice of one admission to Frontier City, one admission to Science Museum Oklahoma, or two admissions to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park

Police and fire vehicles, including fire trucks, motorcycles and a helicopter will be on hand for youngsters to check out.

Go to bit.ly/BootsandBadges21 to book your spot to donate.

The blood drive’s Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/events/377302103733557/.

