OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City police officer was arrested on Sunday morning after being accused of drinking and driving.

Around 1:30 a.m. on March 12, an Oklahoma City police officer spotted a Chevy Traverse speeding and swerving along S. May Ave.

As the officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, it pulled into a private driveway.

According to the police report, Capt. James French was the person behind the wheel. The officer noted that French smelled of alcohol, his eyes were watery, and his speech was slurred.

He was arrested and has since bonded out of jail.