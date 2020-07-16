Oklahoma City police capture adorable pig while on call

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City officers stumbled upon an adorable escapee and officials are now trying to find its owners.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say officers and Oklahoma City firefighters were responding to a medical call when they spotted a runaway pig.

Authorities with the police department tell KFOR the little pig kept running between the patrol cars and the fire truck.

Fire officials say the little pig was nosing around their medical supplies before it started head-butting some of the firefighters.

When they couldn’t find the pig’s owner, they called Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to keep the pig until the owner came forward.

