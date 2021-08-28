Oklahoma City police capture suspect believed to have sexually battered teenage girls after coaxing one, forcing another into his pickup

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police say the search for a mysterious sexual battery suspect is over.

Police were searching for a man who was reported to have sexually assaulted young girls after coaxing one and forcing another into his pickup truck.

They say that man is 74-year-old Charles Eller, who was arrested late Friday night on suspicion of two counts of sexual battery and one count of kidnapping.

Late last night OKCPD Sex Crimes Unit arrested 74-year old Charles Eller:



•1 count – Kidnapping

•2 counts – Sexual Battery



Police released a composite sketch of the suspect earlier this week, as well as photos of the pickup he allegedly used to commit the alleged crimes, in hopes that community members would help identify the suspect.

“Thanks to your tips we identified Eller. He was arrested after returning to Oklahoma from a trip and his truck has been impounded,” police officials said on social media.

Eller is suspected of sexually battering two teenage girls.

He allegedly picked up the first victim at Northwest 10th Street, after asking her if she wanted a ride.

The girl told police that the suspect drove her to a gravel road near the fairgrounds. She said he tried to grab her chest and offered her money for oral sex. The teen refused and asked to be dropped off. The suspect dropped her off voluntarily near NW 30th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The suspect struck again, allegedly grabbing the backpack of a girl and forcing her into his pickup near Northwest 6th and Walker. The victim told police he tried to grab her chest and drove toward Interstate 235.

Four to five minutes later, the victim realized the door was unlocked and jumped out of the truck. The suspect took off while the victim ran in the opposite direction.

Police impounded Eller’s pickup truck, taking it in as evidence.

Charles Eller’s pickup truck.