Motorcycle-riding chase suspect pulls into Oklahoma City neighborhood, enters residence, OKCPD officers surrounding home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A suspect who rode a motorcycle through Oklahoma City to evade capture has entered a residence in a local neighborhood, and police are surrounding the home.

Oklahoma City police chased the suspect as he weaved through Oklahoma City traffic.

He was heading northbound on Kelley Avenue just past Britton, but was slowed down by stopped traffic.

The suspect managed to maneuver his way out of the congestion and continued in his flight.

He stopped briefly at the pumps of a gas station, but it is not certain if he gassed up. He hurried back into traffic.

The suspect rode to a neighborhood on the northwest side of the city and entered a home.

Seven OKCPD squad cars are surrounding the home.

This is a developing situation and officers are working to apprehend the suspect.