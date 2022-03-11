OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police said they’ve made more arrests in a string of at least 10 burglaries targeting medical marijuana dispensaries and other grows across Oklahoma City, according to investigators they’re all tied to one specific crew.

A court affidavit shows the burglaries began in late October with a break-in at a business located off on North Classen Boulevard. The document shows the other crimes being investigated continued through January.

Police said that as of Friday, three of the suspects were in custody.

A fourth suspect bonded out, and there is a fifth arrest warrant out for another suspect.

“Our investigators have worked thoroughly through it to find out who these people are and make several arrests on it,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk.

Medical marijuana targeted in a series of burglaries.

In an interview with KFOR Friday, the owner of one of the businesses hit recalled the break-in, which happened in January.

“Any time the front door gets open you get an alert,” said Josh Fischer, owner and operator of Fischer Genetics in Oklahoma City. “My wife immediately kicked on the cameras because you’re not supposed to have a door opening at 2:30 in the morning. She looked on the camera and saw guys running through the facility and hauling product out.”

The video he shared with KFOR shows several armed burglars breaking into his facility, which manufactures products geared to cancer patients.

“They were not there to chat, they were not there to purchase. They were there to steal and nobody was going to stop them,” he added.

Fischer said the incident caused them to increase security at their location, but the family-owned business was hit hard and it may take months to recover.

“Our business is our livelihood. This is what we do fulltime,” he said. “And we have put everything we can into making sure the patients in Oklahoma get the finest and cleanest product possible.”

“We’re about six weeks behind on harvest because of the break-in. We’re looking at eight to nine weeks before we have flour on the market again,” he added. “We’ll do whatever we can to protect our lives and our business.”