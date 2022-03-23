OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking the public for help locating a man who is believed to have information on a homicide.

Detectives believe 27-year-old Trenton Wilson, pictured below, has information about the December 2020 shooting death of 46-year-old Jason Whitecrow.

Trenton Wilson. Photo provided by OKCPD social media.

Wilson is also wanted on an unrelated felony warrant out of Greer County.

Please call 911 if you know Wilson’s immediate whereabouts, or contact Crime Stoppers by calling (405) 235-7300 or going to www.okccrimetips.com if you have general information on Wilson.

Officials said a cash reward is possible.