Oklahoma City Police Department sergeant arrested, accused of domestic assault and battery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A sergeant within the Oklahoma City Police Department was arrested Saturday for alleged domestic abuse of his wife.

Sgt. Kristopher Gellenbeck, a seven-and-a-half year veteran of the Police Department, was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and battery, according to an OKCPD news release.

The Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit became aware of the alleged domestic abuse, which is reported to have occurred at a residence on Friday, March 26.

“Investigators interviewed all parties, including the officer on March 27, 2021, and determined that a physical altercation occurred causing visible injuries to the officer’s wife. Probable cause was established to charge the officer with domestic assault and battery,” the news release states.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Saturday.

Gellenbeck was placed on paid administrative leave.