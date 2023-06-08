OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is hosting a hiring event for anyone interested in joining their team.

According to OKCPD, the event is Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the OKC Police Training Center, 800 N Portland Ave, Oklahoma City.

Officials say there will be a Q&A session with the recruiting team, hands-on tactical scenarios and an obstacle course attendees can try out.

There will also be opportunities to meet members of the K-9, tactical team, bomb squad, investigations and more.

For more information, visit OKCPD’s Facebook and Instagram pages or call 405-297-1116.