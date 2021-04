OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department’s new K-9 memorial was unveiled today during a special ceremony.

OKCPD’s K-9 Division was created in 1962.

90 dogs have served, and two have been killed in the line of duty.

OKCPD says the memorial was fully funded through private donations. The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police has been raising money for this endeavor since 2019.