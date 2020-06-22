Follow the Storms
Oklahoma City Police Department’s K9s receive body armor donation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Eight K9s with the Oklahoma City Police Department will soon be better protected when they hit the streets to solve crime.

K9s Harley, Tank, Loki, Bear, Eli, Logan, Edge and Nik will receive bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vests will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Kye, Oklahoma City – EOW 8/25/14”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

