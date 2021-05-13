Oklahoma City police encouraging residents to register for alarm program

MIAMI, FL – FEBRUARY 16: An ADT home security alarm sign is seen in front of a home on February 16, 2016 in Miami, Florida. It was announced today that home security firm ADT was purchased by private equity firm Apollo Global Management for $6.9 billion. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officials are calling upon community members to register their home and business alarms.

Oklahoma City residents can register their alarms with the Oklahoma City Police Department, according to an OKCPD news release.

“Homes and businesses must have a valid permit for police to respond to burglar alarms,” the news release states.

Maj. Beto Balderrama hopes community members will register their alarm with the Police Department.

Police and fire departments depend on alarm registrations to contact property owners when emergency situations occur.

Residents who want to register their alarm can go to www.crywolfservices.com/oklahomacityok or go to go to okc.gov/alarm and click “Register Online”.

The cost for a new alarm permit is $27, which can be paid with any major credit card.

Renewing a permit costs $17. Expired permits that are only a couple days old can be renewed for $17. Call CryWolf at (833)-281-8738 or OCPD Permits & IDs at (405) 297-1109 to renew your permit.

“The pandemic grace period for alarm permits expires May 30th, so please get your alarms registered as soon as possible,” the news release states.

Oklahoma City police will only respond to a burglary alarm at a home or business if its alarm permit is not expired.

The Police Department has a policy on false alarms, stating that the first three false alarms within a permit year are free, the fourth and fifth false alarms are billed and the sixth causes the permit to be revoked for six months.