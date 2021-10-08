Oklahoma City Police Dept. gives back to the community during ‘Faith and Blue’ events; invites you to help

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is holding its second annual ‘Faith and Blue’ events across the metro to connect to the community it serves.

OKCPD is partnering with the Brookwood Baptist Church for the “Better Together” event Sunday, October 10.

The public is invited to the church at 8921 S. Walker from 3-5 p.m. Sunday to meet local law enforcement and learn more about the equipment in use by the department.

Officials say community members can stop by, look through the equipment, and talk with officers.

Several units will be involved in the display, including K-9, police helicopter, motorcycle unit, and more.

Church service will also be held following the event.

OKCPD is also hosting a youth coat drive during the entire month of October to benefit Positive Tomorrows school for children experiencing homelessness.

You can drop off new and used coats in all youth sizes any time in October at donation boxes in several community locations, including OKCPD headquarters and its four divisions.

Officers are also participating in private community events to give back this month.

On Friday, October 8, volunteers worked with Habitat for Humanity to building housing in the metro.

Volunteers will also be at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma on Monday, October 11.

Learn more about Faith and Blue on their website.