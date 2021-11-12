UPDATE: Oklahoma City Bomb Squad gives all clear at Walmart location after bomb threat causes evacuation; store closed for rest of night

UPDATE (8:20 p.m.): The Oklahoma City Police Department’s Bomb Squad said the Walmart at MacArthur and Reno is clear, no longer under a bomb threat.

The store was evacuated after someone called and made the bomb threat using a voice modifier. The caller said the supposed bomb was located in a clothing rack.

Although officials deemed no danger was present, the store will remain closed until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Police are still investigating the threat, which is believed to have been a prank.

UPDATE: KFOR checked back with Oklahoma City police at about 8:00 p.m., and officials said the Bomb Squad has not yet gave the “all clear” on the store.

However, a KFOR photojournalist at the scene said that employees are being allowed back in the store.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Walmart in Oklahoma City was evacuated Friday night in response to a bomb threat.

Oklahoma City police evacuated the Walmart at Reno and MacArthur.

The Bomb Squad is investigating the scene to determine if there is anything dangerous at the store that would substantiate the threat, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.