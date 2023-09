OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department successfully seized 1/4-pound of fentanyl during a traffic stop on September 14.

Fentanyl in “bricked” form. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

According to OKCPD, an officer preformed a traffic stop after seeing the driver commit a traffic violation near the 5000-block of I-35 Service Road on Thursday, Sept. 14. During the stop, the officer found 1/4-pound of fentanyl in “bricked” form and removed it.

“Great work getting this stuff off the streets!” said OKCPD.